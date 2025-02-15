Arvind Kejriwal’s ’Sheesh Mahal’ to be probed over violations in constructing lavish mansion

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on February 13 ordered a probe into the renovations of the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal. This comes after CPWD submitted factual report alleging potential violations of building norms for a mansion covering 40,000 square yards. Accordingly, CVC has asked CPWD to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that ‘building norms were floated to construct it’

The reconstructed bungalow was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 till October 2024 when he vacated it after resigning from the post under fire from the BJP over corruption charges.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

The BJP for more than two years, more so during the Assembly election campaign, hit hard at Kejriwal levelling allegations of corruption including irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and lavish interiors, high-end domestic goods and fixtures there.

The party often alleged Kejriwal transformed the bungalow into "an ultra-luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal' by "illegally annexing" neighbouring government properties.

Kuch netaon ka focus jacuzzi par: PM Modi slams Kejriwal Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his flashy lifestyle.

“Kuch netaon ka focus jacuzzi par, stylish shower par rehta hai, lekin humara focus to har ghar jal pe hai (some leaders focus on Jaccuzis and stylish showers while our focus has been on har ghar nal (taps in every house),” Modi said replying to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years under former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit. BJP came into power in Delhi after 27 years.