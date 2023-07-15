Arvind Kumar appointed chairman of UP Electricity Regulatory Commission1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:39 PM IST
The appointment comes days after state electricity regulator dismissed the proposal to raise power tariffs and at a time when the power sector in the country is going through reforms
New Delhi: Arvind Kumar , advisor for industries to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has been appointed as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC).
