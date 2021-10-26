Mumbai cruise drugs case: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application till tomorrow (Wednesday). Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi today argued for Aryan Khan, who was arrested on 3 October following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.

Rohatgi said this was a fit case for bail as there was no recovery from his client and there was no medical examination to show that there was consumption. "My client (Aryan Khan), Arbaz and many others were apprehended. A search was conducted and nothing was recovered from Accused 1 (Aryan Khan). No medical at any point was conducted to ascertain if he has taken any drug," he said.

Rohatgi said that 6 gms of charas was recorded from Arbaz Merchant, and Aryan has no relation with him except for arriving with him there. "There was no recovery. There was no proof of consumption," he submitted.

Aryan's lawyer further said that his client was arrested wrongly as there was no recovery no consumption. "What is put against me is that accused 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) came with me and was having something with him. So I am charged with conscious possession of drugs. How can I be charged with conscious possession if someone carried something in his shoes?" Rohatgi argued.

On chats that have been circulating, Rohatgi said that these were of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and that these were not related to Cruise case. "Cruise case started with Gaba (Pratik Gaba) and ended there. There is no connection between my chats and present case of Cruise," he said.





