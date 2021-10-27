The bail plea hearing of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will resume at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.

Aryan Khan has been in the police custody since October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a drug raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Currently, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with other accused.

During yesterday's hearing, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is fighting Aryan Khan's case, told the court that his client was invited to the cruise as a special guest.

He told the court that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said, "it was a fit case for bail". Rohatgi said the law provides a maximum of one year of imprisonment for small quantities of drugs.

"Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law," Rohatgi argued on behalf of Aryan Khan.

"It appears that NCB had some prior information that people on this cruise were having drugs so they were present in a certain strength. My client, Arbaz, and many others were apprehended. A search was conducted and nothing was recovered from the accused 1 (Aryan Khan). No medical at any point was conducted to ascertain if he has taken any drug," he added.

Rohatgi said six grams of charas was recovered from accused number 2 (Arbaz Merchant) and Aryan had no relation with him except for arriving with him there.

"There was no recovery. There was no proof of consumption," he said.

"Many others were found with some amount of drugs so they allege that there was a general conspiracy. They are not charging me with consumption or possession but with conspiracy and conspiracy not with Arbaz but others," the former AG said.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

