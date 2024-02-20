Aryan Khan case: 'Sameer Wankhede won't be arrested till March 1', ED tells Bombay HC
Wankhede was booked by the CBI in May 2023 on charges of seeking a ₹25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will not be arrested in a money laundering case till March 1, Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
