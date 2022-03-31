Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case: NCB gets 60 more days to file charges

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NCB on Monday filed an application seeking a 90-day extension to file a charge sheet in the case since the investigation in the high-profile case was still on
A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday granted 60-day time to NCB SIT to file chargesheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case in which Aryan Khan and others are accused, an ANI report said. Today was the last day to file the chargesheet.
The probe agency had on Monday filed an application before special judge V V Patil, seeking a 90-day extension to file a charge sheet in the case since the investigation in the high-profile case was still on. However, the judge, after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence lawyers, gave the probe agency another 60 days to file a charge sheet in the case.
The NCB, through a special public prosecutor, had argued that there were "compelling reasons" to seek the extension. Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others. The probe agency has claimed that the chemical examination reports of all the 17 samples were received on March 12, which proved that the entire contraband recovered during the raid was narcotics/psychotropic drugs.
