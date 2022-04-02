Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, police said on Saturday.

Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021.

A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said. Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play. Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discuss a ₹25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

