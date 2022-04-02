Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack

He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said. Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play. Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discuss a ₹25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.