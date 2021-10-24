Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been reading religious books in the prison, the jail administration told ANI news agency on Sunday.

Aryan Khan has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for more than three weeks following his alleged involvement in a cruise ship drugs case.

The prison officials said Aryan Khan was anxious in jail after the rejection of his bail plea. Therefore the authorities suggested him read the books from the jail's library. The officials said that Khan was given to books from the library. "For the last two days, Aryan Khan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram. Earlier, Khan had read a book called The Lion's Gate," as per the jail administration's statement.

A prisoner is only allowed to read religious books, the statement added.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application on October 26.

