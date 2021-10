The prison officials said Aryan Khan was anxious in jail after the rejection of his bail plea. Therefore the authorities suggested him read the books from the jail's library. The officials said that Khan was given to books from the library. "For the last two days, Aryan Khan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram. Earlier, Khan had read a book called The Lion's Gate," as per the jail administration's statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}