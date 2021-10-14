Mumbai drugs case: A Mumbai Special NDPS court on Thursday reserved order for 20th October on bail application of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others — Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Khan and others will now have to remain in jail till next Wednesday.

Today was the second day the court heard the bail plea filed by Khan and others arrested by the NCB. The court on Wednesday had adjourned the hearing for Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its reply filed in the court on Wednesday said that its investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. It further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Khan.

Six grams of Charas was found from the Arbaz Khan during the raid by the NCB. "Investigation has revealed accused number 1 (Aryan Khan's) role in the illicit prominent and distribution of contraband," said NCB in its reply.

"It is also revealed in the investigation that accused number 1 (Aryan) used to procure drugs from accused number 2 (Arbaz Khan) and people connected to Arbaz. Six gm of charas was removed from the accused number 2 from his shoes during the raid by NCB," said NCB.

"Accused numbers 1 and 2 are associated and worked in close collaborations so the offences are attracted against them especially section 29 of the NDPS Act ( Criminal Conspiracy to commit an offence)," added the reply.

Earlier in the day, Aryan Khan was shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after his Covid report came negative. He earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on 2 October.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.