Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others have been sent to the NCB custody till Monday for further interrogation in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Khan, who was detained Saturday night, was formally arrested by the NCB on Sunday. He has been charged with consumption of drugs. Besides Khan, two others — Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have been booked for possession of drugs.

During the remand hearing, the NCB sought custody of Khan, Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha till 5th October. The central agency said that it has recovered incriminating chats and allegations are serious.

In its arrest memo, the central probe agency listed out the seized contraband which include 13 gram of cocaine, 5 gram of MD (mephedrone), 21 gram of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) apart from ₹1.33 lakh.

Hours after his arrest, Khan was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court, which sent him to NCB's custody. Representing Khan, advocate Satish Maneshinde said that his client Khan was a special invitee and did not even have a boarding pass. He also claimed that no contraband was found on Khan.

To NCB's two days remand, Maneshinde said urged the court to grant one-day custody for the sake of the investigation. "Take me in custody and remand me for one day so that whatever investigation needs to be done is done. Because, I am neither found in possession nor is there an allegation of consumption. None of the sections attracts the embargo under sec 37 of the NDPS," Maneshinde was quoted as saying to the court by Livelaw.

Khan and two others have been booked for possession and consumption of banned substances under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Khan was among eight who were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

The NCB team on Saturday night raided the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede had earlier said.

