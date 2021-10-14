Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aryan Khan shifted to common cell of Arthur Jail

Aryan Khan shifted to common cell of Arthur Jail

The NCB has opposed the bail application of Aryan Khan
03:03 PM IST

  • Aryan Khan and others have applied for bail in special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court

Mumbai drugs case: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused in the cruise ship drug raid case were shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative. 

Earlier, they were lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Jail. 

Aryan Khan and others have applied for bail in special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. Wednesday was the first day of hearing in the court, which adjourned the matter for Thursday. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail saying its probe has revealed Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

The anti-drug agency further said that Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. 

