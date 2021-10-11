Aryan Khan: Special NDPS court to hear bail plea on 13 October

A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai today said that it would hear on Wednesday the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.

"It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today," Maneshinde told media persons before the hearing.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, The Narcotics Control Bureau has recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, an NCB official said on Sunday. The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said.

In an another related development the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national, marking the twentieth arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the agency said on Sunday.

Based on preliminary interrogation of the accused, the Mumbai unit of the NCB launched follow-up operations in the matter on the evening of Saturday (October 9).

A team of NCB, Mumbai mounted surveillance in front of Westin Gate in Oberoi garden city, International Business Park, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai and intercepted one Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with an intermediate quantity of cocaine yesterday.

