Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will have to visit Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office today between 11 am and 2 pm to mark his presence before the anti-drug agency. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB officials in a raid on a cruise ship on October 3. The superstar's son returned home from Mumbai's Arthur Jail on October 30, after he was granted bail from the Bombay High Court.

The court has imposed 14 conditions before granting him bail, one of which includes a weekly visit to the office. Aryan Khan has also surrendered his passport before the special NDPS court and cannot leave India without taking permission from the special court. As per the High Court's conditions, the 23-year-old SRK's son will have to give prior intimation to the NCB before leaving Mumbai and shall provide their itinerary. Besides, Aryan Khan and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will not be indulging in any activity similar to the activities based on which the present case stands registered against them for offenses under the NDPS Act.

Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai Arthur Road Prison on October 30 after spending 22 days in jail. NCB did not find any drugs with Aryan Khan. The NCB did not find drugs on him and claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.