Aryan Khan to appear before NCB today

The court has imposed 14 conditions before granting him bail, one of which includes a weekly visit to the office. Aryan Khan has also surrendered his passport before the special NDPS court and cannot leave India without taking permission from the special court. As per the High Court's conditions, the 23-year-old SRK's son will have to give prior intimation to the NCB before leaving Mumbai and shall provide their itinerary. Besides, Aryan Khan and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will not be indulging in any activity similar to the activities based on which the present case stands registered against them for offenses under the NDPS Act.