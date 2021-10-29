Aryan Khan to remain in jail for one more night

Aryan Khan to remain in jail for one more night1 min read . 06:24 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, paving the way for his release from jail
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will not be released from the Arthur Road Prison on Friday as the physical copy of his release order did not reach the 'bail box' outside the prison by 5.30 pm, reported news agency PTI.
He will spend one more night in the jail as we offer “no special treatment for anyone" a jail official was quoted as saying.
"The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won’t be released today," said the official.
The assertion by the prison official came even as there were indications from Aryan’s legal team that a “slight postponement till 7 pm" was possible.
The Bombay High Court on Friday made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, paving the way for his release from jail.
In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha – who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of ₹one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.
