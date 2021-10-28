The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Speaking to reporters, Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will hopefully walk out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday.

“HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz and Munmun. They will walk out tomorrow (or Saturday) from prison, after bail order is released," he said.

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

"I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by tomorrow.

The lawyers of the three accused – Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha – presented their arguments at the court in the last two days. However, NCB began presenting its arguments in the case today.

Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa, at mid-sea on 2 October. As many as 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

