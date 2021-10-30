Aryan Khan today walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jailafetr nearly four week after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case.

“The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan," a jail source said. While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of ₹one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

