As 3rd Covid wave ebbs, no Covid death in 16 districts of Maharashtra in March

As 3rd Covid wave ebbs, no Covid death in 16 districts of Maharashtra in March2 min read . 09:32 PM IST
- Experts have attributed major falls in hospitalisations and severe Covid as prime reasons for zero fatalities in the month of March
Sixteen out of 61 districts and corporations in Maharashtra have reported zero fatality in the month of March, a report by Maharashtra Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) said. This comes as a relief because Maharashtra has been the most-affected state in India due to Covid-19 during all three Covid-induced waves.
The districts and corporations with zero Covid deaths in March are Yavatmal, Bhandara, Washim, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Malegaon municipal corporation, Navi Mumbai municipal corporation, Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporation, Vasai-Virar municipal corporation, Jalgaon and Nandurbar.
The experts have attributed the major falls in hospitalisations and severe Covid as prime reasons for zero fatalities in the month of March. The MEDD report on March 19 also suggested that of the total 7,868,028 Covid-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, 98.15 per cent have recovered, while 1.83 per cent succumbed to the deadly disease.
As per the latest Covid data, there are only 603 active cases in Maharashtra, of which 508 or 84.24 per cent are asymptomatic or mild or recovering, while 8.46 per cent are critical. Around 7.30 per cent or 44 are those who have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
"The third wave has completely ebbed and we are reporting only sporadic new cases however with cases surging drastically in other countries, it is important that we stay on alert," said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.
Maharashtra Covid tally:-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,72,413 and the toll to 1,43,767, a state health department official said. The recovery count increased by 283 to touch 77,23,288, which is 98.11 per cent of the caseload. State health department data showed that the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while 43,200 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the number of tests to 7,89,52,315.
