As 3rd Covid wave ebbs, no Covid death in 16 districts of Maharashtra in March

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,72,413 and the toll to 1,43,767, a state health department official said. The recovery count increased by 283 to touch 77,23,288, which is 98.11 per cent of the caseload. State health department data showed that the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while 43,200 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the number of tests to 7,89,52,315.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}