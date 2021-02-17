As a gift, India offers to vaccinate 95,000 UN peacekeepers: EAM Jaishankar

India on Wednesday offered a COVID-19 vaccine to all United Nations peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

"Keeping in mind the U.N. Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them. Our contribution has also supported SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund," India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic and conflict zones.

Addressing the open debate on "Implementation of Resolution 2532 (2020), Jaishankar said, "In order for the world to put the Covid-19 pandemic decisively behind us and to emerge more resilient, I would like to put forth nine points."

He called for cooperation within the framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for poorest nations. Stop 'Vaccine nationalism'; indeed, actively encourage internationalism, he stressed. "Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security," the minister said.

He also added that there was a need to persist with the vaccination drive, along with other public health measures, to slow down the virus’s ability to infect new people and mutate further in India.

"We need to effectively address public resistance to vaccines. Improve public health infrastructure and build capacity through effective training programmes in vaccine delivery, especially in areas where health infrastructure is weak," he added.

India is directly sending vaccines to friends and partners. Starting with our immediate neighbours, 25 nations across the world have already received 'Made in India' vaccines. 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, informed the Union minister.

India commenced its massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021while giving priority to health care and frontline workers in the first phase of the programme. Till date, vaccinations for the frontline workers carried out are 26,64,972, forming 28.9% of the eligible frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

















