As Adani shares tank further, here's look at what is at stake
- Adani group's debt position has come under question and many who have invested in the stocks of the group are worried about how it is going impact their wealth.
The Adani group lost over ₹9 trillion crore in market value since Hindenburg Research brought fraud charges against the Indian conglomerate. Currently, the group's debt position has come under question and many who have invested in the stocks of the group are worried about how it is going impact their wealth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×