As Adani shares tank further, here's look at what is at stake

The Adani group lost over ₹9 trillion crore in market value since Hindenburg Research brought fraud charges against the Indian conglomerate. Currently, the group's debt position has come under question and many who have invested in the stocks of the group are worried about how it is going impact their wealth.

Amid the controversy, here is a look at the financial position of the listed Adani group stocks (their debt, cash on books, revenues and profits) to gaze what is at stake.

Here are the list of Adani Group's key projects:

Mundra Port expansion phase 3 project 57,594

Godda coal-based thermal power SEZ project 14,820

Maharashtra pumped storage project for green power 60,000

Kashipur aluminium refinery and captive power plant project 41,653

Andhra Pradesh 10 GW solar power project 44,624

Financial positions of different Adani group firms:

Adani Gas (City gas distribution): The total debt for Adani Gas stands at ₹1,203 crore and the cash on book is ₹398 cr. The net sales are at ₹4,053 crore while net profit is at ₹507 crore. The total market cap of Adani Gas is ₹178,824 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 353.

Adani Green: The second on the list is the power company Adani Green. The total debt of Adani Green is ₹52,041 crore and the cash in the book is ₹1,444 crore. Currently, the net sales are at ₹5,863 crore while the net profit stands at ₹533 crore. The total market cap of Adani Green is ₹147,988 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 271.

Adani Transmission: The group's second power company is Adani Transmission. For this power company, the total debt is ₹33,600 crore and the cash in the book is ₹1,985 crore. The net sales are at ₹11,250 crore while net profit is at ₹889 crore. The total market cap of Adani Transmission is ₹156,342 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 176.

Adani Enterprises: The total debt of Adani Enterprises, which consists of multiple sectors, is ₹41,191 crore and the cash in the book is ₹3,951 crore. The net sales are at ₹122,643 crore while the net profit is at ₹1,223 crore. Total market cap of Adani Enterprises is ₹180,599 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 148.

Adani Wilmar: The total debt of Adani Wilmar, the edible oil firm under the Adani group, is ₹3,114 crore and the cash in the book is ₹4,092 crore. The net sales are at ₹58,213 crore while net profit is at ₹688 crore. Total market cap of Adani Wilmar is ₹52,039 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 76.

ACC: The debt for the cement company stands at 0 while the cash on book is ₹2,993 crore. The net sales for the firm are ₹17,239 crore while the net profit is 649. Total market cap of ACC is ₹36,173 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 50

Ambuja Cements: The total debt for the second cement firm under the group is ₹475 crore and the cash in the book is ₹8504 crore. The net sales are at ₹30,701 crore while net profit is at ₹1,795 crore. Total market cap of Ambuja Cements is ₹74,204 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 39.

Adani Ports (Infrastructure): The total debt is ₹45,299 crore and the cash in the book is ₹5,835 crore. The net sales are at ₹17,911 crore while net profit is at ₹5,332 crore. Total market cap of Adani Ports is ₹107,759 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 20.

NDTV (Media): The total debt for the media company is ₹19 crore and the cash in the book is ₹129 crore. The net sales are at ₹434 crore while net profit is at ₹87 crore. Total market cap of NDTV is ₹1,365 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 16.

Adani Power: The total debt is at ₹45,242 crore and the cash on book is 2,019. The net sales are at ₹36,725 crore while net profit is at ₹10,339 crore. Total market cap of the power company is ₹74,073 crore and the P/E ratio stands at 7.