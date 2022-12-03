As Agniveers, women trained as same as men: Navy chief says looking to create gender-neutral force1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Next year, they are hoping to induct more women officers across all branches and not restrict it to just the 7-8 branches
As many as 341 women have been inducted into the Agniveer scheme and their training will be conducted the same as men, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar informed on Saturday.
Speaking of the first batch, the Navy chief noted, “about 3000 agniveers have joined out of whom about 341 are women." He also said next year, they are hoping to induct more women officers across all branches and not restrict it to just the 7-8 branches as of now.
"It's the first time women are being inducted into the ranks. We are not inducting women separately. They are being inducted in the same manner as their male counterparts. It's a uniform method of selection. They undergo similar tests," Admiral Kumar added.
The Navy Chief also said they are looking to become a gender-neutral force that looks at the capability of the individual.
"They'll be deployed on ships, airbases, aircraft. They will be trained for everything the way a normal sailor is trained. There is going to be no difference in training. We're looking at being a gender-neutral force where we only look at capability of the individual," the Navy chief mentioned.
Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
