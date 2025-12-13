As pollution crisis deepens, curbs under GRAP stage IV invoked in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday announced the implementation of Stage IV measures across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, according to ANI. The decision comes as pollution levels in Delhi and surrounding areas continue to rise, posing serious health risks.

Stage IV is triggered when air quality reaches the ‘Severe+’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 450.

The newly imposed restrictions will operate in addition to the measures already in place under Stages I, II and III of the GRAP.

Visuals from around India Gate and Kartavya Path this evening show a thick layer of toxic smog enveloping the city.

AQI around Anand Vihar area is 488, categorised as 'Severe', according to CPCB.

Doctors raise alarm over worsening air quality Doctors in Delhi said outpatient departments and emergency rooms have witnessed a 20–30 per cent rise in patients suffering from acute and subacute respiratory problems over the past few weeks, a trend they attributed to prolonged exposure to high pollution levels.

According to PTI citing Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, Okhla, hospitals are seeing a noticeable increase in cases involving cold, cough, breathlessness and chest tightness, with patient numbers up by nearly 15–20 per cent compared to previous weeks. He noted that the situation is worrying due to both the severity of symptoms and their persistence.

He mentioned, "Many patients have relentless symptoms that are not settling despite routine treatment. They are requiring higher doses of steroids and prolonged medication. Another distinct feature is the number of new patients -- people who have never had respiratory issues before. Youngsters playing outdoors are also affected."

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as per PTI.

