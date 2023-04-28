Ace tennis player Sania Mirza backed the ongoing wrestlers protest on Friday, joining several other prominent members of the sports fraternity. The athletes had returned to their protest site after three months, reiterating their allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations.I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later," she urged.

The wrestlers - who include Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medal winners in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat - have been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar since last weekend.

As the issue gains prominence yet again, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission. Many of the individuals speaking out in their support also censured the IOA chief's remarks.

Olympic gold medalists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra have also backed the protesters, reiterating calls for "quick action" to ensure that justice is served. Others including ace boxer Nikhat Zareen and hockey player Rani Rampal have also flagged the situation and called for justice to be served. The list of supporters also includes a slew of renowned former cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(With inputs from agencies)