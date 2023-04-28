‘As an athlete but more as a woman…’: Sania Mirza backs wrestlers' protest against WFI chief1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:47 PM IST
The wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Ace tennis player Sania Mirza backed the ongoing wrestlers protest on Friday, joining several other prominent members of the sports fraternity. The athletes had returned to their protest site after three months, reiterating their allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
