Goa will start inoculating people in the age group of 18-44 when the Covid-19 vaccines arrive in the state, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

"Vaccination for the 18-45 age group will progress as and when we receive the doses," said Sawant.

The Union government earlier this month extended the vaccination drive to cover the entire adult population starting on 1 May. However, several states are facing a supply crunch.

Sawant said the Goa government has placed an order of five lakh doses with the Serum Institute of India, maker of Covishield vaccine.

The Centre liberalised vaccination roll-out on demand by state governments for more freedom in choosing vaccines and planning, Sawant said.

"Now it's the duty of our state to procure vaccine and plan successful inoculation. Both these will happen in stages," he added.

For the ongoing vaccination drive covering healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45, Goa has received over 4.3 lakh doses so far, the chief minister said.

"We have administered the first dose to over 2.5 lakh people and the second one to over 68,000. We have over 1.1 lakh doses available with us for further vaccination," he added.

Prior to Goa, Madhya Pradesh had said that vaccinations of everybody above 18 years of age will not start on 1 May as the manufacturers can not supply enough vaccine doses in time.

"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines we learnt that they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on 1 May," said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Hopefully we will be getting vaccine doses around May 3. After that we will give the final shape to the drive for the young people," he added.

Delhi administration also on Thursday that the city currently doesn't have vaccines for the 18-45 age group.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with health minister Satyendra Jain and a number of officers about the next phase of the vaccination drive, announced on Thursday that a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.