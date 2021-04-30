Prior to Goa, Madhya Pradesh had said that vaccinations of everybody above 18 years of age will not start on 1 May as the manufacturers can not supply enough vaccine doses in time.
"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines we learnt that they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on 1 May," said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
"Hopefully we will be getting vaccine doses around May 3. After that we will give the final shape to the drive for the young people," he added.
Delhi administration also on Thursday that the city currently doesn't have vaccines for the 18-45 age group.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with health minister Satyendra Jain and a number of officers about the next phase of the vaccination drive, announced on Thursday that a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.