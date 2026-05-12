Day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired the first cabinet meeting and transferred land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser M Humayun Kabir said that barbed wires “do not intimidate” the country and its leadership.

“Bangladesh is not afraid of barbed wire. Where we need to talk, we will talk,” a local Bangladesh online portal cited him Humayun Kabir as saying.

The Bangladesh prime minister's adviser also said that the Indian government “must demonstrate a more humane approach” in addressing the border issues. “We don't want to become involved in their internal politics. Our relationship is primarily with the central government,” he said.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari initiating border fencing with Bangladesh? ⌵ West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is initiating border fencing with Bangladesh due to the 'steadily changing demography in Bengal's bordering districts.' The decision aims to address illegal immigration and smuggling. 2 What is Bangladesh's reaction to the border fencing initiative by West Bengal? ⌵ Bangladesh's foreign affairs adviser stated that the country is 'not afraid of barbed wire' and that they will engage in dialogue where necessary. They also urged India to adopt a more humane approach to border issues. 3 What other central government schemes has West Bengal decided to implement? ⌵ West Bengal's cabinet has approved the implementation of several central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), PM Viswakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujwala 3.0. 4 How is Suvendu Adhikari addressing the issue of illegal immigration along the Bangladesh border? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari's government has approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for completing border fencing projects. They have set a 45-day deadline to overcome land acquisition hurdles and aim to create an 'impenetrable fortress' along the border. 5 What is the significance of the Census framework implementation in West Bengal? ⌵ The West Bengal cabinet approved the immediate implementation of the Census framework to identify and address illegal residents. This move is part of the government's effort to tackle issues related to illegal immigration.

In his first cabinet meeting, attended by five ministers who sworn in, the chief minister also decided to include West Bengal into into multiple Central government schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat health coverage programme.

The Ayushman Bharat health coverage provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of ₹5,00,000 per family per year to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Other Central scenes including PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna which offers crop insurance for farmers, PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme for upgrading state-run schools, and PM Viswakarma scheme supporting artisans and craftspeople will also be implemented.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme for women's education and empowerment, and the Ujwala 3.0 scheme for subsidised cooking gas connections would also be implemented in the state.

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After the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari told reporters: “In the backdrop of steadily changing demography in Bengal's bordering districts, our cabinet has approved the beginning of the process of handing over necessary land to the BSF for setting up border fences. The Chief Secretary and the secretary of the state's land and land revenue department have been asked to complete the process of land transfer within the next 45 days.”

He also alleged that the previous Trinamool government had ignored last year's circular, intimating the state government about the impending Census exercise in the state.

The Bengal chief minister said, “The TMC government betrayed the Constitution and the people and deliberately kept the Census exercise on hold in Bengal so that women's reservation could be stopped. The cabinet has granted immediate sanction for the circular to take effect in the state.”

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The chief minister also alleged that the new criminal law of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), replacing the erstwhile IPC and CrPC, wasn't officially implemented by the TMC government in the state and said the first cabinet meeting has granted official sanction to the new law to come into force.

(With agency inputs)