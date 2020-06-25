As Bharti Infratel dithers on Indus merger, Vodafone has one funding option less

At the time of merger announcement in April 2018, this stake was projected to fetch Vodafone Idea Rs6,500 crore. The fall in Infratel’s stock since then lowered the potential value. But deferment of merger with Infratel makes it difficult for Vodafone Idea to immediately monetise its stake in Indus Towers. Not surprisingly, Vodafone Idea stock has traded lower, down 2% so far in today’s session.