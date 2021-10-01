Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >As borders open, Indians look to travel to UAE, France, UK

As borders open, Indians look to travel to UAE, France, UK

UAE, France, UK, Switzerland and Italy are among the top five most booked destinations by Indian outbound travellers from 1 October to 30 November. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 04:28 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • Besides metros like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, leisure destinations such as Goa, Jaipur and Manali are among the top 10 most booked domestic destinations for the festival season

NEW DELHI : As borders start to open up, Indians are gearing up to travel with the UAE, France and UK being the top three most booked international destinations. This comes on the back of delayed opening of airways across the world. 

International travel restrictions are beginning to ease and several Indians are planning their upcoming travels, said booking and travel marketplace Booking.com. 

UAE, France, UK, Switzerland and Italy are among the top five most booked destinations by Indian outbound travellers from 1 October to 30 November,  2021.

Indians travelling domestically are booking destinations such as Goa, Manali and Darjeeling. Hotels continued to be the top booked accommodation type for Indians travelling domestically,  the company said.

Besides metros like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, leisure destinations such as Goa, Jaipur and Manali are among the top 10 most booked domestic destinations for the festival season in that period, it said.

Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, “As we near the festive season, travellers are starting to plan their next trip, be it back home to visit family or indulge in leisure travel with friends. While bookings are largely domestic, we are also seeing demand for international travel back on the agenda."

