NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Friday carried out sorties to and from various parts of the country, airlifting oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicines, equipment required for setting up and maintaining covid-19 hospitals and facilities in the fight against a sharp surge in infections.

The IAF’s transport aircraft and helicopters C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro have been pressed into service for these functions that also include the airlift of doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vishakapatnam and Bengaluru for various hospitals in New Delhi, a statement from the Air Force said. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters have also been kept on standby.

India is currently facing a massive surge in coronavirus infections. The country on Friday added over 332,000 new cases, a record single-day surge, pushing the tally to 16, 263,695. This has overwhelmed the country's fragile healthcare system, which has been reporting an acute shortage of oxygen and medicines like remdesivir besides hospital and intensive care beds for covid-19 patients.

According to the IAF, the C-17 and IL-76 aircraft have started “airlifting big empty oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much needed oxygen."

“In addition to this, the C-17 and IL-76 have transported large quantity of load comprising bio safety cabinets and autoclave machines for setting up of an additional covid-19 test facility at Leh," the statement said.

Last year too, the IAF had conducted several sorties to deliver medicines, medical and other essential supplies required to combat the coronavirus pandemic across the country besides being pressed into service to bring back stranded Indian nationals from abroad.

