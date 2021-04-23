As cases surge, IAF ferries covid essentials across the country

The IAF’s transport aircraft and helicopters C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro have been pressed into service for these functions that also include the airlift of doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vishakapatnam and Bengaluru for various hospitals in New Delhi, a statement from the Air Force said. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters have also been kept on standby.

