As cases surge in five districts, Telangana to undertake 50,000 Covid-19 tests

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday said it will conduct COVID-19 tests on 50,000 people in 30 assembly segments in the state capital and four adjoining districts which are witnessing a spike in new cases in a bid to contain the spread.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to conduct the tests in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts over the next ten days, an official release said here. He also asked them to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests, treatment and the cost by following the norms, it said. We have taken a decision to conduct tests on 50,000 people as a precaution to protect Hyderabad. People should not panic. However, everyone should follow the personal hygiene and precautions. Especially the aged should remain in their homes only," the release quoted him as saying. People with other health complications should also be careful, he said adding the government was ready to offer treatment to the coronavirus patients whatever may be their numbers.

Test kits, PPE Kits, ventilators, hospital beds, including in ICU, and masks were available with the government adequately, Rao said. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior medical officials, medical experts took part in the meeting. The officials told the meeting that compared to other states, the spread of coronavirus was less in Telangana and there was an increase in the percentage of recoveries while the death rate has fallen, the release said. They stated that when compared to other districts in the state, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts reported more new cases.

"There is a need to put an end to this. As a precautionary measure, COVID-19 detection tests would be conducted on 50,000 people from 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad and its four neighbouring districts, Rao said. Home quarantine for those who tested positive but have no serious symptoms should be offered, he said. Besides taking measures "on a war footing" to contain the virus, the government was in all preparedness to offer medical treatment to patients with all the commitment and alertness, Rao added. Telangana witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with as many as 253 new cases and eight deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases to 4,737 and fatalities to 182. Most cases are reported from the city corporation area limits and the neighbouring districts.

