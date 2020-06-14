As cases surge in five districts, Telangana to undertake 50,000 Covid-19 tests

Chairing a high-level review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to conduct the tests in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts over the next ten days, an official release said here. He also asked them to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests, treatment and the cost by following the norms, it said. We have taken a decision to conduct tests on 50,000 people as a precaution to protect Hyderabad. People should not panic. However, everyone should follow the personal hygiene and precautions. Especially the aged should remain in their homes only," the release quoted him as saying. People with other health complications should also be careful, he said adding the government was ready to offer treatment to the coronavirus patients whatever may be their numbers.