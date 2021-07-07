Noting that 46 districts in North East states are still showing over 10% case positivity rate, the Centre on Wednesday stated that strict containment measures need to be taken to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As per the Centre, 73 districts in the country are still witnessing over 10% positivity rate.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in all the North Eastern states and Union Territories.

During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the UTs and NE States was discussed.

It was also noted that out of 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10 percent, 46 districts are in NE States, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per extant guidelines.

Union Home Secretaryemphasised to follow five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated 29th June, 2021.

The NE States and UTs were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district/ city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed, an official release said.

For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations, it added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of these States/UTs. Member (Health) NitiAayog, Director NCDC and senior officers of the MHA and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were also present, the release said.

Covid control measures to be strengthened in 9 states reporting surge: Govt

Earlier in the day, Centre noted that there is a need to strengthen the collective efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in nine states. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Sikkim are the states the Union Health Ministry highlighted as the areas of concern.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said ramping up testing and vaccination, healthcare infrastructure planning, following Covid-appropriate behaviour and effective clinical management are among the measures to be taken by these states.

In a letter, he said, Arunachal Pradesh is a point of concern that the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2 per cent (Jun 28-July 4), which is continuously increasing for four weeks.

Although Assam has shown a decline in the number of new cases, four of its 33 districts have shown an increase in the figure for the last four weeks and 29 districts have reported over 100 new cases in the week ending July 4, the letter reads.

In Manipur, two of the 16 districts (Bishnupur Kangpokpi) are showing a rise in the number of fresh cases for four weeks.

Meghalaya is still reporting a weekly positivity rate of 14.05 per cent (June 28-July 4) and eight of its 11 districts are reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent, the letter said.

Nagaland has reported a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the weeks ending June 13, June 20 and June 27, with a decline seen in the week ending July 4 (6.44 per cent). Four of its 11 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent, Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!