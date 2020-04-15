Mumbai: India Inc, which rushed to announce share buybacks as stocks initially fell due to covid-19, is now expected to go slow with an eye on conserving cash at a time when business continues to be impacted by the nationwide lockdown.

Mint reported on 19 March that several cash rich companies and their promoters were planning to announce share buybacks as a way to arrest falling stock prices by signalling to the markets that they feel their stocks are undervalued. Buybacks offer a premium over the prevailing market price thus making them attractive for existing shareholders to sell their shares in such an offering.

Several companies such as Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Emami Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd, amongst others announced buybacks in the second half of March.

However, with the nationwide lockdown now extended till 3 May and the economic growth outlook for the fiscal looking bleak, the enthusiasm for share buybacks is waning.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its FY21 growth projection for India to 1.9% from 5.8% projected in January, holding that the ‘Great Lockdown’ to combat the covid-19 outbreak will throw the world economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression in 1930s. Also on Tuesday, Barclays pared its growth forecast for India to 0% for calendar year 2020.

As companies see their revenues disappear due to the lockdown, they are opting to prioritise cash conservation over rewarding investors through share repurchases, said investment bankers.

"Buybacks are likely to happen only where people are really flush with cash and there is reasonable comfort on future cash generation. But the general take seems to be that most corporates will be in a cash preserve/cash conserve mode, knowing very well that there is uncertainty, at least in the visible future," said Salil Pitale, joint managing director and co-chief executive officer at Axis Capital.

"Most businesses have got impacted at the revenue line level itself. It is not about margins getting contracted, it is about your topline disappearing. Which then means that cash is very crucial and so people will conserve cash," he said.

As the magnitude of the crisis is sinking in there is an element of conservatism that we expect a lot of corporates to have, said Pitale.

Another investment banker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that he expects at least 50% of the companies that were considering buybacks will not go ahead with these plans in the current environment.

