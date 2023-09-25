As Centre plans to cancel OCI cards: here's what is Overseas Citizenship of India? Know its eligibility, benefits here2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
India plans to cancel the registration of more than a dozen OCI card holders for pro-Khalistan activities. OCI provides long term visa-free travel and stay in India.
Amid the ongoing India-Canada row, India is in the process of cancelling the registration of more than a dozen Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan activities and anti-India propaganda, two people aware of the development told Mint. This move comes in the backdrop of India suspending visa services in its Canadian missions and also directing to cut its diplomatic staff in India.