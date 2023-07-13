Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 tomorrow i.e. on July 14 from Sriharikota, making India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission. The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota. Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 countdown begins: 10 things to watch out for A team of ISRO scientists team arrived at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, this will be ISRO follow-up attempt after Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. The mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon during the early hours.

The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after the lift-off at 2.35 pm on Friday, around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the launch of Chandrayaan -3 will raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the United States. He furher added, "I have the confidence to say that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is going to raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the US," MoS Jitendra Singh said."

