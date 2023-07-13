comScore
Business News/ News / India/  India's Moon Mission: As Chandrayaan-3 set to launch tomorrow; team of scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers
Back

India's Moon Mission: As Chandrayaan-3 set to launch tomorrow; team of scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers

 1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

India's Moon Mission: ISRO is set to launch Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, on July 14. The mission aims to demonstrate India's abilities for safe and soft landing on the moon.

A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy TemplePremium
A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 tomorrow i.e. on July 14 from Sriharikota, making India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 countdown begins: 10 things to watch out for

A team of ISRO scientists team arrived at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, this will be ISRO follow-up attempt after Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. The mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon during the early hours.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 mission: When will it start and end? Why is ISRO going back to the moon?

The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after the lift-off at 2.35 pm on Friday, around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the launch of Chandrayaan -3 will raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the United States. He furher added, "I have the confidence to say that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is going to raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the US," MoS Jitendra Singh said."

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout