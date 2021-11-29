As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands 5 fare hike

As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands ₹5 fare hike1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The Mumbai Taximen's Union said the minimum fare should be hiked to ₹30 from ₹25, as the revision in CNG prices will leave them with a loss of ₹100 per day
MUMBAI : Mumbai taxi unions on Monday demanded a hike in fares after the price of Compressed Natural Gas, the primary fuel of their vehicles, was raised.
The price of CNG is now ₹61.50 per kilogram after Mahanagar Gas Limited raised the price by ₹3.96 last week.
The Mumbai Taximen's Union, one of the oldest associations of black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolis, said the minimum fare should be hiked to ₹30 from ₹25, as the revision in gas prices will leave them with a loss of ₹100 per day.
Incidentally, earlier this year, transport authorities had fixed ₹25 as the minimum fare for conventional taxis, which number about 40,000 in the metropolis, the hike coming after a long time.
