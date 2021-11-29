Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands 5 fare hike

As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands 5 fare hike

The price of CNG is now 61.50 per kilogram after Mahanagar Gas Limited raised the price by 3.96 last week
1 min read . 04:49 PM IST PTI

The Mumbai Taximen's Union said the minimum fare should be hiked to 30 from 25, as the revision in CNG prices will leave them with a loss of 100 per day

MUMBAI : Mumbai taxi unions on Monday demanded a hike in fares after the price of Compressed Natural Gas, the primary fuel of their vehicles, was raised.

The price of CNG is now 61.50 per kilogram after Mahanagar Gas Limited raised the price by 3.96 last week.

The Mumbai Taximen's Union, one of the oldest associations of black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolis, said the minimum fare should be hiked to 30 from 25, as the revision in gas prices will leave them with a loss of 100 per day.

Incidentally, earlier this year, transport authorities had fixed 25 as the minimum fare for conventional taxis, which number about 40,000 in the metropolis, the hike coming after a long time.

