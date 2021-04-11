Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >As COVID-19 cases rise, Madhya Pradesh governor bats for janata curfew

As COVID-19 cases rise, Madhya Pradesh governor bats for janata curfew

Premium
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID- 19
1 min read . 09:11 PM IST PTI

  • Anandiben Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow
  • Janata curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, she said

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Janata curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, she said, and asked mohalla committees in urban areas and sarpanches in rural areas to effectively implement the concept to contain the outbreak.

She also asked people to play their part by adhering to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers etc, as well as getting vaccinated against the infection.

The governor asked the state government to provide information about vaccination, vacant beds etc to the public through the media.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said COVID-19 cases in the state have doubled currently when compared to the peak of the outbreak last year.

In place of lockdown, the state will opt for self- imposed "corona curfew" to effectively control the pandemic, he said.

Chouhan said 83,000 persons had registered themselves as volunteers in the state to render service in the fight to contain the pandemic, and they will assist in vaccination, providing medical facilities to patients, creating awareness about masks, and helping those in home and institutional quarantine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Prince Philip's death has left huge void in queen's life, says son Prince Andrew

2 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Premium

Punjab appoints Sonu Sood as state's covid vaccination ambassador

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
Premium

Biden sees 'win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

3 min read . 08:52 PM IST
Premium

Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls for enhancing budget for UN peacekeepers

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST

BJP state president VD Sharma, Congress MLA PC Sharma and representatives from the BSP, CPI, NCP etc attended the meeting. PTI ADU BNM BNM

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.