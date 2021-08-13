A little over two months ago about 4,000 people were dying every day from Covid-19 in India. Yet, on a recent Friday, a rooftop bar in New Delhi was once again packed with crowds of young adults mingling without masks.

Among the hundreds at the Summer House Cafe, a popular nightclub in India’s capital city, was Srishtii Guptaa, a 29-year-old graduate student who said she lost several family members to Covid-19 in April and May.

“Life goes on," said Ms. Guptaa, who resumed her busy social life as soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted. “Nothing stops me from partying."

For some Indians, life has already returned to normal after a devastating spring surge. In New Delhi and other cities across the country, shoppers are once again crowding stores, diners are squeezing into restaurants, and bars are hosting crowds of revelers. Many have already abandoned safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Coronavirus infections have steadily fallen—despite a sluggish vaccination rollout—after hitting a peak of more than 400,000 cases a day in early May. For weeks, daily confirmed cases have plateaued around 40,000. Only about 7% of the country’s more than 1.3 billion people have received both shots of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Public health experts say the decline in cases is partly due to regional lockdowns in April and May that forced businesses to close and people to hunker down at home. And after coronavirus ripped through the country, a large percentage of the population now have some level of immunity. About two-thirds of Indians have antibodies, according to a study by the Indian Council on Medical Research released last month.

Many Indians who have given up on Covid-19 precautions say they are banking on being immune. Others say that staying away from crowded spaces is virtually impossible, especially in dense Indian cities, so they are eager to live normally despite the dangers of the coronavirus.

“You have to eat indoors, or you don’t eat," said Anushka Bishnol, a software engineer who was vacationing in New Delhi last week after suffering a serious bout of Covid-19.

The 29-year-old, who was confined indoors for two months with a fever and exhaustion, said she was counting on antibodies to protect her. “It was so depressing to be sick," she said. “It feels amazing to see people again."

The return of activity is a lifeline for businesses limping to survive after forced closures throughout lockdowns in April and May, although retail sales are still far below pre-pandemic levels. But scientists and public health experts say they are worried that the speedy return to day-to-day life in India will spark yet another coronavirus surge by the year’s end.

“Human behavior has all the time played a critical role in shaping a pandemic," said Dr. Lalit Kant, an infectious disease expert and former head of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Social distancing is difficult in India since millions of people hold low-wage jobs that don’t allow for working from home, public health experts said. Many people also live in households with multiple generations that require vigilance from all family members to ward off highly contagious Covid-19 variants. And among the poor, the coronavirus is just one of several potentially lethal infectious diseases they must worry about.

But Dr. Kant said he is concerned by the people who can afford to be cautious but are instead behaving like the coronavirus no longer exists.

“People are thinking, ‘why don’t we go out and enjoy ourselves?’ " he said.

Saurav Vashist, the owner of a dairy products company, was out drinking last week with a close-knit group of friends. The 33-year-old said that everyone he knew lost a loved one during the spring wave. Covid-19 killed several of his neighbors and three of his employees. He also fell sick for over a week in April. India has officially recorded over 425,000 deaths due to Covid-19, but many scientists say that is a vast undercount and that the real toll is likely in the millions.

“April and May was our version of 9/11," Mr. Vashist said. “It just hit us."

Most people stayed behind locked doors, he said, waiting for the virus to reach into their homes and sicken their families. The dread was overpowering. But those who survived Covid-19 are now feeling invincible. “I’m pretty relaxed about it now," Mr. Vashist said.

Many epidemiologists and statisticians are predicting that India will fall under another Covid-19 surge by the end of 2021. An estimated 400 million people have no immunity against the virus, according to estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Those currently with antibodies will likely see their immunity start to fade after a few months, making them susceptible to contracting Covid-19 again, public health experts said.

But many Indians who survived the second wave—which some have described as the worst national tragedy since the bloody 1947 split of the country into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan—are choosing to shake off their fears.

Aafreen Ansari, 24, said some friends have adopted a form of voluntary amnesia. They were so traumatized by the memory of loved ones who died, gasping for breath, that many are opting to pretend the tragedies didn’t occur, she said.

“A part of us is in denial," said Ms. Ansari, who works in the fashion industry. “Like the pandemic never happened."

Mr. Vashist, the businessman, said that the pandemic is seldom mentioned among his circle of close friends. “Nobody brings it up, nobody talks about it," he said.

Some of India’s workforce say they cannot afford to be too cautious.

Shobhita Chitkara, 23, lives with 10 members of her family, including her sister, parents and aunts and uncles. Everyone was infected with Covid-19 in the spring, but survived.

The chef said she was extremely nervous when the New Delhi hotel where she works reopened after the lockdown. Weddings and engagement parties have roared back to pre-pandemic levels, and rooms are nearly at 100% capacity, she said.

But Ms. Chitkara said she needs the money, and has developed a new routine to keep her family safe. She bathes her belongings in sanitizer, wears plastic gloves and takes a shower as soon as she gets home.

“It’s scary, but without food, without money, what would we do?" she said.

