As Covid-19 recedes, India’s bars are full and masks are optional

Saurav Vashist, the owner of a dairy products company, was out drinking last week with a close-knit group of friends. The 33-year-old said that everyone he knew lost a loved one during the spring wave. Covid-19 killed several of his neighbors and three of his employees. He also fell sick for over a week in April. India has officially recorded over 425,000 deaths due to Covid-19, but many scientists say that is a vast undercount and that the real toll is likely in the millions.