As covid cases rise, govt mulls including all above 45 for vaccines

“Inclusion of all persons above age of 45 for covid-19 vaccination is under consideration. Gradually the government anyway has to inoculate all groups in stages. But currently, the number of covid-19 infections is rising and there is a need to protect maximum number of people from the disease by vaccinating them. We are working on the final details of the roll out before taking a decision," said Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

