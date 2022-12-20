As Covid cases soar in China, India steps up tracking of variants: 10 facts

As Covid cases soar in China, India steps up tracking of variants: 10 facts2 min read . 10:54 PM IST
- The Indian government seeing a rise in global Covid-19 cases have taken steps to avoid another wave of the pandemic in the country.
India recorded 112 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The Covid tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,199).
India recorded 112 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The Covid tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,199).
However, reports emerged suggesting that weeks after the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government eased up on the stringent Covid curbs under the Zero Covid Policy following massive protests, Covid cases in the East Asian country have surged so much that experts suggest that within the next 3 months, 60% of the country could be fatally infected with the virus.
However, reports emerged suggesting that weeks after the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government eased up on the stringent Covid curbs under the Zero Covid Policy following massive protests, Covid cases in the East Asian country have surged so much that experts suggest that within the next 3 months, 60% of the country could be fatally infected with the virus.
The Indian government seeing a rise in global Covid-19 cases have taken steps to avoid another wave of the pandemic in the country.
The Indian government seeing a rise in global Covid-19 cases have taken steps to avoid another wave of the pandemic in the country.
-India has been able to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 virus. The country is having around twelve hundred cases on a weekly basis
-India has been able to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 virus. The country is having around twelve hundred cases on a weekly basis
-According to Union Health Ministry, the public health challenge of preventing a deadly wave of Covid-19 still persists as the world reports around thirty-five lakh cases weekly
-According to Union Health Ministry, the public health challenge of preventing a deadly wave of Covid-19 still persists as the world reports around thirty-five lakh cases weekly
-Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to all states and union territories to ramp up genome sequencing
-Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to all states and union territories to ramp up genome sequencing
-Sudden surge in Covid cases in countries like Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China have increased the threat of a looming fourth wave of Covid pandemic
-Sudden surge in Covid cases in countries like Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China have increased the threat of a looming fourth wave of Covid pandemic
-All states in India have been asked to send all Covid positive samples, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs)
-All states in India have been asked to send all Covid positive samples, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs)
-Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to review the coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday, 21 December. He will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the Covid-19 situation in the country.
-Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to review the coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday, 21 December. He will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the Covid-19 situation in the country.
-Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding has warned that at least 10% of the Earth's population will be infected by the fatal virus in the next 3 months and is likely to see deaths likely in the millions.
-Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding has warned that at least 10% of the Earth's population will be infected by the fatal virus in the next 3 months and is likely to see deaths likely in the millions.
-China rushed to install hospital beds across cities and build fever screening clinics amid a surge in covid cases in the country
-China rushed to install hospital beds across cities and build fever screening clinics amid a surge in covid cases in the country
-People in China rushed to buy Ibuprofen from pharmaceutical companies and lemon and other fruits rich in Vitamin C to save themselves from the fatally transmitting virus
-People in China rushed to buy Ibuprofen from pharmaceutical companies and lemon and other fruits rich in Vitamin C to save themselves from the fatally transmitting virus
-China has reported no Covid deaths in Beijing since the authorities announced four deaths between 19 and 23 November. However, this has also set up questions on the authenticity of the statistics
-China has reported no Covid deaths in Beijing since the authorities announced four deaths between 19 and 23 November. However, this has also set up questions on the authenticity of the statistics