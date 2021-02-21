As Covid cases spike in 6 states, govt tells states to scale up testing

With six states reporting a surge in novel coronavirus infections again, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued a note of caution to the state governments and asked for increasing the number of tests and more RT-PCR tests so that no cases are missed out.

Over 74% of the total active caseload of India are being reported from Kerala and Maharashtra, as per the health ministry. In addition to these two states, a spike in the daily coronavirus cases has also been reported in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, too, are witnessing a surge in daily new cases, the government has warned.

The Centre has advised them to regularly monitor mutant strains besides refocusing on strict surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts.

In a letter to the states, the Centre has also stressed that all negative rapid antigen test results should be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test.

India has been witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 active caseload over the past few days which is pegged at 1,45,634 as of date and now consists of 1.32% of India's total infections.

"More than 74% of the active cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Of late it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases," the ministry said.

In the last four weeks in Kerala, the average weekly cases have fluctuated between a high of 42,000 and a low of 34,800.

Similarly, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity in Kerala has ranged from 13.9% to 8.9%.

In Kerala, the district of Alappuzha is a cause of special concern where the weekly positivity rate has increased to 10.7% and weekly cases have increased to 2,833, the ministry underlined.

In Maharashtra, in the last four weeks, the weekly cases have shown a rising trend and have increased from 18,200 to 21,300; while the weekly positivity has also increased from 4.7% to 8%.

The areas of concern are the Mumbai suburban areas where the weekly cases have risen by 19%. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33%, 47%, 23%, 55% and 48%, respectively, the ministry underscored.

Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of COVID-19 infection, the ministry highlighted adding in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate in the state has increased from 1.4% to 1.6%, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1300 to 1682.

In one district of SBS Nagar alone, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9% from 3.5% and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.

Five states and UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average of 1.79%. Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10%, the ministry said

The Centre has advised all these states to work on five major areas.

They have been advised to improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests.

It has asked them to refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts and conduct regular monitoring of the mutant strains through testing followed by genome sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases, the ministry stated.

They have also been asked to focus on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths.

With agency inputs

