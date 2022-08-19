Home / News / India / As Covid cases rises in Delhi, doctor says ‘two types of people' getting hospitalised
As Covid cases rises in Delhi, doctor says ‘two types of people' getting hospitalised
2 min read.11:50 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Doctors have outlined two kinds of people who are more prone to hospitalisation owing to the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
The national capital has witnessed a two-fold surge in Covid-19 hospitalisation in the last 15 days, with the daily tally rising steeply. Across the country cases have gone up by 25 per cent with 15,754 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the health ministry. On Thursday, the country had recorded 12,608 infections and 72 deaths.
Majority of those who are getting hospitalised are the ones with other chronic health issues, Dr Gauri Shankar Sharma, Director, Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj told news agency, ANI.
"The number of patients admitted for COVID positivity has increased significantly. But I've noticed two types of people seeking admission: those who were hospitalised for other health issues and accidentally tested positive for COVID, and those who are at high risk and are terrified because COVID has struck them. As a result, they wanted to be noticed, " Dr Sharma said.
Patients who require ICU admissions and face serious health concerns after testing positive was mainly due to other non-communicable or chronic illness that brought them to the hospital; COVID is more commonly an incidental or associated finding in them.
All patients who tested positive for COVID received two doses, but patients in ICU are classified as having comorbidities, Sharma said.
"The vast majority have been immunised. Despite the fact that the booster, the precautionary penetration rate is low, the majority of them have received a couple of doses of vaccination. Immunocompromised and elderly are usually ending up in the ICU. It is not due to COVID, but to other illnesses, with COVID acting as an additional disease," he said.
COVID has caused a lot of changes, including mental changes like disrupted sleep and social withdrawal, but most patients usually end up in OPD and seeing a psychiatrist or neurologist, Dr Sharma said.
After the fresh wave of rise in infections deaths have gone up by 47, taking the overall count to 527,253. The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent with eight fresh deaths being reported from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka; three each from West Bengal, Rajasthan; two each from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
