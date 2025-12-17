As Delhi battles pollution, China shares steps on how Beijing tackled it — ‘Shut down heavy industries, odd-even,’ more

Beijing was once one of the world’s most polluted cities, with images showing people in masks moving through smog-choked streets. Similar scenes are now unfolding in Delhi and the NCR. Drawing from its own experience, the Chinese embassy in India has outlined measures that Beijing took that helped it clean its air – from shutting down heavy industries to phasing-out retired old, high-emission vehicles to implementing off-even.

Yu Jing, Spokesperson for Chinese embassy in India, said, “Both China and India know the struggle with air pollution amid rapid urbanization. While the challenge remains complex, China’s sustained efforts over the past decade have delivered noticeable improvements.”

Sharing how Beijing tackled pollution, the spokesperson said, “Step 1: Vehicle emissions control; adopt ultra-strict regulations like China 6NI (on par with Euro 6) and phase-out retired old, high-emission vehicles.”

She also added that China also curbed car growth via license-plate lotteries and odd-even/weekday driving rules. “Build one of the world’s largest metro and bus networks and accelerate the shift to electric mobility. Work with the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region on coordinated emissions cuts.”

Yu Jing also shared that China “shut down or remove 3000+ heavy industries. Relocating Shougang, one of China’s largest steelmakers, alone cut inhalable particles by -20 per cent.”

“Transform vacated factories into parks, commercial zones, cultural and tech hubs. e.g. The former Shougang site became 2022 Winter Olympics venue. Relieve non-capital functions by relocating wholesale markets, logistics hubs and some educational & medical institutions,” the spokesperson shared.

“Coordinate regional integration by shifting general manufacturing to Hebei, while retaining high-value R&D and services in Beijing.”

Delhi pollution Delhi's Environment Minister on Wednesday, December 17, said that the Delhi government is continuously working to improve the air quality in the capital and also stated that there will now be 50 per cent work from home implemented as well.

“The pollution level in Delhi is very high. The next few days are not expected to be much better compared to last year's figures, so we are making every effort to improve the situation... We are continuously working to improve air quality in the coming week," Sirsa said.