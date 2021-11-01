Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed his happiness as schools across the city reopened with 50% capacity from today.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar for inspection. He said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols."

While announcing the reopening of schools last week, Sisodia had said, schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue.

"Physical attendance will be voluntary and parents will not be forced to send their children to school as classes will be held in a blended mode with both physical and online classes being held simultaneously", he had said.

He added that no more than 50% of the students will be called to attend physical classes at a time. Schools will need to ensure that all of their employees are vaccinated, with around 98% have had their first vaccine shot.

School schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding

As per a circular released by the Directorate of Education, as the situation varies from school to school, the school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding in the classrooms and at the school's main entrance/exit gate. The lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding. The blended mode of the teaching-learning process (online and offline) should be continued, as per the circular.

“District Administration should be requested to properly cordon off the area of the vaccination/ration distribution/ testing centres running in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres."

In case, it is not possible to segregate such centres from the school, the District Authorities may be requested to shift such centres to any other suitable location.

Further, the District Administration may be requested not to deploy teachers in COVID duties as they will be required in teaching-learning activities," the circular said.

Schools in the national capital re-opened for classes IX to XII on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

