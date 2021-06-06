OPEN APP
Home >News >India >As Delhi unlocking begins, AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro services

Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district received first oxygen generation plant on Sunday.

The first oxygen generation unit has been commissioned at the Vamadapadavu community health centre (CHC) in Bantwal taluk.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

District-in- charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Rajesh Naik, an MLA inaugurated the oxygen generation unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Poojary said the 500-litre capacity unit can produce 47 litres of oxygen per minute.

Such units would be set up in other taluks also in a phased manner, he said.

Meanwhile, two oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government Wenlock hospital and Lady Goschen hospital in Mangaluru. While four more taluk hospitals in the district would have oxygen generation plants soon.

Karnataka's Covid caseload has surged to 26,83,314 and 31,260 people have died due to the infection, so far.

The active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,68,275, as per the data issued on Saturday.

The positivity rate of the state now stands at 9.69%, while the fatality rate stands at 2.64%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout