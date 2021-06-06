"We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50% occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said on Sunday.
We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks we must experiment with 33-50% (occupancy). We should go slow otherwise lid will open up & we'll not be able to suppress it. We can't eradicate this virus: Dr Naveet Wig, HoD of Medicine & Chairperson COVID-19 task force AIIMS pic.twitter.com/aXl3DqlFwW