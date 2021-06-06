A doctor in AIIMS Delhi has expressed concern over the idea of resuming the Delhi Metro services in the national capital from Monday, June 7.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctor Naveet Wig suggested that the Delhi Metro operation starts with 35-50% occupancy for 1-2 weeks.

"We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50% occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said on Sunday.

We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks we must experiment with 33-50% (occupancy). We should go slow otherwise lid will open up & we'll not be able to suppress it. We can't eradicate this virus: Dr Naveet Wig, HoD of Medicine & Chairperson COVID-19 task force AIIMS pic.twitter.com/aXl3DqlFwW — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021





In view of the decline in Covid cases in Delhi, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led government has allowed Delhi Metro to resume its services with 50% capacity from Monday (June 7).

However, only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 because of the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

