This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
District-in- charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Rajesh Naik, an MLA inaugurated the oxygen generation unit.
Speaking on the occasion, Poojary said the 500-litre capacity unit can produce 47 litres of oxygen per minute.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Such units would be set up in other taluks also in a phased manner, he said.
Meanwhile, two oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government Wenlock hospital and Lady Goschen hospital in Mangaluru. While four more taluk hospitals in the district would have oxygen generation plants soon.
Karnataka's Covid caseload has surged to 26,83,314 and 31,260 people have died due to the infection, so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,68,275, as per the data issued on Saturday.