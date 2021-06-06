Subscribe
As Delhi unlocking begins, AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro services

As Delhi unlocking begins, AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro services

Karnataka's Covid caseload has surged to 26,83,314 and 31,260 people have died due to the infection, so far
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

Meanwhile, two oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government Wenlock hospital and Lady Goschen hospital in Mangaluru

Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district received first oxygen generation plant on Sunday.

The first oxygen generation unit has been commissioned at the Vamadapadavu community health centre (CHC) in Bantwal taluk.

District-in- charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Rajesh Naik, an MLA inaugurated the oxygen generation unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Poojary said the 500-litre capacity unit can produce 47 litres of oxygen per minute.

Such units would be set up in other taluks also in a phased manner, he said.

Meanwhile, two oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government Wenlock hospital and Lady Goschen hospital in Mangaluru. While four more taluk hospitals in the district would have oxygen generation plants soon.

The active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,68,275, as per the data issued on Saturday.

The positivity rate of the state now stands at 9.69%, while the fatality rate stands at 2.64%.

